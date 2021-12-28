John W. Wrzesinski

John W. Wrzesinski ; coach, teacher, rodeo cowboy 81 died Thursday Dec. 21st of complications following surgery. John was born to Walter and Helen Wrzesinski in August of 1940.

He attended a one room school up Swimming Woman creek in the Big Snowy mountains where his mom was the teacher. He graduated from Ryegate High School in 1958 earning awards in basketball, track and field, and drama. He attended and graduated from Rocky Mountain College where he played football and was a National collegiate saddle bronc champion. In Sept. 1959 John married Joyce Sedgwick in Harlowton, MT.

John started his teaching and coaching career in Rosebud, Montana moving on to Stanford, Montana where he taught and coached for many years earning multiple coach of the year honors and profoundly affecting many of his students' lives. During the summer months he rode broncs, bulldogged, was a bareback rider, and later team roped. He garnered many championship buckles and saddles in the different rodeo associations and was inducted into the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame. After retirement as an educator and coach John was never without a job as he wasn't afraid of hard work and enjoyed operating heavy equipment and driving truck.

He returned to the education realm as Principal, AD and coach at Harlowton High School. His passions were following his grandchildren's athletic pursuits, spending time at the cabin which he helped build, playing 13 and poker, fishing, and cutting wood. He preferred to do things his own way and later in life was never without his loyal little dog, LiLi.

He is survived by his wife of over 60 years Joyce, sons Keeley and Jon, daughter Janet, grandsons: Micheal, Shane, Jonathon, Cleet, and Jerry. Granddaughters: Wrenzi and Rachel, 3 great grandchildren, daughter in law Michele and son in law Rodney. He is also survived by brothers Walter and Charles, and sisters Barbara Jean and Margorie. RIP Pa. A memorial will be planned for June.