Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John W. Wrzesinski
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Harlowton High SchoolRyegate High School

John W. Wrzesinski

John W. Wrzesinski ; coach, teacher, rodeo cowboy 81 died Thursday Dec. 21st of complications following surgery. John was born to Walter and Helen Wrzesinski in August of 1940.

He attended a one room school up Swimming Woman creek in the Big Snowy mountains where his mom was the teacher. He graduated from Ryegate High School in 1958 earning awards in basketball, track and field, and drama. He attended and graduated from Rocky Mountain College where he played football and was a National collegiate saddle bronc champion. In Sept. 1959 John married Joyce Sedgwick in Harlowton, MT.

John started his teaching and coaching career in Rosebud, Montana moving on to Stanford, Montana where he taught and coached for many years earning multiple coach of the year honors and profoundly affecting many of his students' lives. During the summer months he rode broncs, bulldogged, was a bareback rider, and later team roped. He garnered many championship buckles and saddles in the different rodeo associations and was inducted into the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame. After retirement as an educator and coach John was never without a job as he wasn't afraid of hard work and enjoyed operating heavy equipment and driving truck.

He returned to the education realm as Principal, AD and coach at Harlowton High School. His passions were following his grandchildren's athletic pursuits, spending time at the cabin which he helped build, playing 13 and poker, fishing, and cutting wood. He preferred to do things his own way and later in life was never without his loyal little dog, LiLi.

He is survived by his wife of over 60 years Joyce, sons Keeley and Jon, daughter Janet, grandsons: Micheal, Shane, Jonathon, Cleet, and Jerry. Granddaughters: Wrenzi and Rachel, 3 great grandchildren, daughter in law Michele and son in law Rodney. He is also survived by brothers Walter and Charles, and sisters Barbara Jean and Margorie. RIP Pa. A memorial will be planned for June.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
26 Entries
So sorry to read information about John. o many years have gone by Joyce. Hope this finds you well. Georgia
Georgia Harris Tucholka
Other
January 17, 2022
Joyce, I followed Johns life pretty much after He graduated from MSC. I lived in Ft. Benton, and met John Stanford. I was an avid athlete and followed his career in sports and education. Moved to Billings and retired, I ran the card room at Doc and Eddy's. Thats when He and reunited. I will miss Him. Gary. email [email protected]
Gary Homme 2/18/1940
Friend
January 3, 2022
We were stunned and remorseful to hear of John's death. Our heartfelt condolences to the family.
DAVE and Donna Lloyd
Friend
January 1, 2022
Our sympathy is extended to you Joyce and all your family. John will be missed in our community and many others. A handshake John!!
Arville & Elaine Lammers
December 31, 2021
John was a good guy and a true friend. We will miss you John. May the family find peace and comfort. RIP John.
Rich and Vicki Fraser
Friend
December 31, 2021
John was a regular at the poker table and I enjoyed playing with him. He wanted me to come up and hunt this past season. Now I really wish I would've made that memory. RIP, John. The tables won't be the same. My condolences go out to your family.
Leo
December 30, 2021
Rest in peace John. We have lost another legend.
Sharon Carpenter Brastrup
Friend
December 29, 2021
This Montana legend was truly "one of a kind." Hardened around the edges, but yet enough soft-hearted to lend a helping hand to those in need. Tough as boot leather, yet revealing an inner kindness when the leather was peeled back. Old John was a fiercely loyal friend... that is if one was lucky enough to be included in that category. He positively touched countless lives through his many years of teaching and coaching, and his legacy will live on throughout our great state of Montana. RIP my friend, and our condolences to the Wrzesinski family.
Wayne Edwards
Friend
December 29, 2021
Marvin and John team roped together. They won team roping in Colstrip. Marvin was so very glad he got to visit with him when they came to WSS. He has always considered John a very good friend. He will definitely be missed. Our deepest sympathy to Joyce and his beautiful family!! We hope we can make the service in June. You all are in our thoughts and prayers. Marvin & Yvonne Kostelecky
Marvin & Yvonne Kostelecky
Friend
December 29, 2021
We have just lost one of Golden Valley's legends. All the large families are now nearly gone. John was one of the last when Ryegate was still on the map. May the sun shine on your face and wind be at your back. See you on the other side.
Cy Jamison
Friend
December 29, 2021
Wrzesinski Family, Sorry to hear about John. Had him as coach at Rosebud Mt. Seen him in Vegas while we both worked the NFR. RIP Coach. Say hi to Benny
Lynn Holland
December 28, 2021
My condolences, Joyce, Keeley, Jon, Janet and families. I´m sure all of us taught and coached by John have tons of memories going through our minds. I still share stories from football and track. RIP COACH!
Bob Schmitt
December 28, 2021
Very sorry for your loss. Barb and I send out our sincere condolences to the whole Wrzensinski family and we will hold our memories and lessons learned from Mr Wrzensinski close to our hearts. Thanks Coach!!
Bob and Barb Galt & Family
Friend
December 28, 2021
John was a legend among many. I have many wonderful memories of him.. and his family! So very sorry to hear of his passing. Thinking of all of you.
Jackie Walker
Friend
December 28, 2021
I had the distinct honor of being coached by John. He was the standard by which manhood was measured. A gentleman that I´m grateful to have known. My most sincere condolences to the family.
Zane Zeier
December 28, 2021
So sorry about your loss. Bill would have been sorry to hear this also.
Beverly Miller
School
December 28, 2021
My mom use to tell us how John was one of her students and my Dad has shared many stories and memories through years of his younger brother John. He will be missed.
Mark and Tammy Aranzamendi
Family
December 28, 2021
I had the privilege of playing football and being in a class with John for two years at Rosebud. I learned some good work ethics that used through my work career. I sure am sorry to hear of his passing.
Walt Lloyd
December 28, 2021
I was privileged to know John through high school coaching. My Dad, Jack McGowan, from Ennis, was also close with John. My deepest condolences to the family. He was one of a kind. Godspeed, John.
Cindy McGowan Martinson
Friend
December 28, 2021
You were a good one John- Long time good one!
Don Cooper
Friend
December 28, 2021
Thoughts and prayers as the man was a legend.
Tim Connors Family
December 28, 2021
He will be missed by so many, I will cherish all the great times we shared--rodeo, sports and just friendships, Rodeo in Heaven just got a little tougher--along with sports and card games !!
LOIS HILL
Friend
December 28, 2021
John was one of a kind. He was a great teacher to substitute for when he had to be gone. I remember when my boys were little, Joyce babysat them, my youngest would run into their house and proceed to jump on John's lap and help John eat his breakfast even if he'd already eaten at home and John never said a word. The world is a little less bright without him. My sympathy to all of John's family who are left behind.
Barb Gilbert Towne
Friend
December 28, 2021
A great one has been lost. Hope he´s riding lots of bucking horses and playing lots of cards up there. He will be missed. Our sincere condolences to the family.
Stan and Tootie Rasmussen
Friend
December 28, 2021
I´m so very sorry to hear of Johns passing. I had him as a teacher in Rosebud. And I babysat their kids. A great loss
Leona Penner Zaharko
School
December 28, 2021
He changed the lives for many .
Barb Skelton
School
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 26 of 26 results