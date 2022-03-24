Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joise Denney Wolchesky

Joise Denney Wolchesky

Joise Denney Wolchesky died March 21, 2022, in Billings, MT. She was born April 12, 1927, at Perry, OK, the fourth child of Russell and Hilda Dayton Denney. She was raised and attended school at Belfry. After graduation, Joise was employed at the Roosevelt County Welfare Department and she and William Wolchesky were married in Wolf Point on July 3, 1947. Joise was employed by the USDA for 34 years, based at times in Wolf Point, Bozeman, Guam, Honolulu, and Hilo, Hawaii. She retired in 1991 and settled in Billings.

To view full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.