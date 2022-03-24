Joise Denney Wolchesky

Joise Denney Wolchesky died March 21, 2022, in Billings, MT. She was born April 12, 1927, at Perry, OK, the fourth child of Russell and Hilda Dayton Denney. She was raised and attended school at Belfry. After graduation, Joise was employed at the Roosevelt County Welfare Department and she and William Wolchesky were married in Wolf Point on July 3, 1947. Joise was employed by the USDA for 34 years, based at times in Wolf Point, Bozeman, Guam, Honolulu, and Hilo, Hawaii. She retired in 1991 and settled in Billings.

