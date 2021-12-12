Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joseph Alvin Ouzts
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Funeral Chapels - Billings
10 Yellowstone Avenue
Billings, MT

Joseph Alvin Ouzts

Joseph Alvin Ouzts, age 81, lost his battle with cancer and died peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 2, 2021

Born Feb. 20, 1940. Mr. Ouzts was predeceased by his parents, Alvin and Mildred.

He is survived by his wife Mary Joyce Ouzts, and four sons, Allen, Joseph, Alvin and Samuel.

He also leaves behind three sisters, Laverne, Eugenia, Mary, and brother James.

Joe is a 23-year Navy veteran and served honorably in the United States Navy, achieving the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer.

Dahl Funeral Home will host services this Friday Dec. 17, 2021 at 1 pm.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dahl Funeral Chapels - Billings
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dahl Funeral Chapels - Billings.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Mary snd boys I am so so sorry to read about Joe. I enjoyed working with him all those years on your insurance I´ll never forget his purchase of the Mercedes for Mary and it cost as much as her house and no toilet. I will say a prayer for you all
Lolly Schafer
Friend
December 14, 2021
Sending love, prayers and peace to Mary and the boys!!
Brian and Shelly Nearpass
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results