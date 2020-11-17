Joyce Anne Case

Joyce Anne Case, 86, of Livingston, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, Nov. 14, with her daughter by her side.

Joyce was born June 23, 1934 in Livingston to Roy and Montana (Larango) Emery. She spent her entire life in Livingston where she grew to be a strong-willed independent woman. In 1952 she married Wallace R. Case. The two later divorced. As a young woman, Joyce played piano and began a life-long love of reading. Before becoming blind and housebound, she enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. Even after losing her vision, Joyce remained a strong and capable person. She was grateful for the help and friendship of many, including her children and Carol Carry, Jan Stevenson, and Kathy Amunrud.

Having been trained at a young age by a Northern Pacific Railroad accountant, Joyce became an extraordinary bookkeeper. She began her work life as a teenager in her uncle's grocery store and was a bookkeeper for a number of Livingston businesses throughout her life, including John's IGA, Fleming Brothers Grocery, Burkland Studs, and Rocky Mountain Design. She also worked for a period in the Park County Clerk and Recorder's Office.

She is survived by three children, of whom she was very proud: Roger (Barbara) Case of St. Paul, Minnesota; Warren (Kathy) Case of Livingston, and Judy (Mick) Manweiler of Joliet; seven grandchildren: Adam (Dianne) Case, Andrew (Esme) Case, all of St. Paul; Kim (Ken) Young of Barstow, California; Ginger Martin of Livingston; Joey (Dawn) Manweiler of Billings, Michael Manweiler of Joliet; and Christina Manweiler of Missoula; and eight great grandchildren, Adelaide Case, Katelyn and Kyle Young, Christian Garcia, Neva Werhonig Grewel, Molly Joe Manweiler, Josiah Michael Manweiler and Haley Shrinarine.

In accordance with Joyce's wishes, no service is planned at this time. A post-pandemic memorial will be held at a later date. Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. To view the obituary and share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's or the memorial of your choice.