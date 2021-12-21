Joyce Margaret Johnson

Joyce Margaret Johnson, Billings, MT, was born Dec. 16, 1941 to Ivy and Clinton Babione at Sheridan, WY. She had one sister, Bea, and three brothers - Richard, Cecil and Bill.

She was raised on the ranch her grandfather homesteaded in 1892. Attending the Meade Creek one room school thru the 8th grade, she then graduated from Sheridan High School. Joyce taught Bible School in her teen years and was a 4-H member for several years. She played the accordion and was an entertainer with her skits. Helping other people was something she really enjoyed. She started working in banks early in life and made it a career as a real estate loan officer.

In 1966 she married Marlin Randall and acquired five step-children: Dennis (Jean) Randall, Sharon (Dan) Schutz, Cookie (Gary) Coats, Cindy Randall, Marlene "Sam" (John) Martinez.

She acquired two step-sons when she married Milton "Ace" Johnson on June 10, 1989 - Kevin and Mark (Shelly) Johnson. Even though she had no children of her own, she enjoyed spoiling everyone else's. She was blessed with many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

After Joyce and Ace retired, they traveled world-wide and spent their winters in Mesa, AZ. Joyce liked the warm weather, rodeos and the mountains. She loved to play cards, with bridge being her favorite. She spent many evenings online, playing with people in India, who became friends and who she visited several times. She went to Africa twice and enjoyed seeing the wild animals. There aren't many countries she hadn't been to, always willing to do and try something new.

Joyce went to Heaven to be with her Savior and Ace on Dec. 15, 2021 in Arizona with several family members at her side. She will be missed by many.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ace, parents, her three brothers, step-son Kevin, and sister-in-law, Reta.

Joyce is survived by her sister, Bea Hutson, and sister-in-law Danna Babione both of Sheridan, WY and sisters-in-law Karen (Richard) Priola of AZ, and Mynra Pfiffner of MN, as well as her step-children, numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time. The family will meet next summer and spread her ashes on the home ranch.

As those who knew Joyce are aware, she cared deeply about a number of issues and showed her care by generously donating to them. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charitable cause, in Joyce's name.