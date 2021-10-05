Joyce Marie Liptac

On Sept. 30, 2021, the world lost a cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Joyce Marie Liptac, 83.

Joyce Marie Liptac was born on Sept. 26, 1938, to parents Juanita and Phil Schaub. She grew up in Yakima, Washington, with her sister Carol. Joyce graduated from Yakima Senior High in 1956 and then went on to attend Washington State University. As a student, she met Larry Liptac, and they were married in 1957. They had four children: Philip, Bryce, Patric, and Jill.

The family traveled worldwide with Larry's job, with stops in Singapore, Toronto, Chicago, and finally settling in the Billings area. While Larry worked, Joyce cared for her family.

In 1985, with family friends Stan and Louella Wilson, Joyce and Larry bought Mountain View Supply Company, where she worked as the secretary for the company.

Joyce had many interests. She and Larry were involved in numerous old car clubs, including Goggles and Dusters, Model A Club, and V8 Club. They enjoyed traveling around the country and participating in parades and many car shows.

She also enjoyed anything to do with birds, but she loved the beautiful red Northern Cardinal the most. Over the years, she lovingly tended to the many birdhouses decorating her yard. Joyce also had a passion for sewing. She sewed many quilts and items of clothing over the years.

Her home was a special gathering place for her family, mainly on holidays. She would go all out with her decorations, especially at Christmas time, where she put up her large and extensive Dickens Christmas Village.

She doted on her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her dogs. She was the Queen of her family. Joyce will always be known for her devotion to her family, her kind smile, and her infectious laugh.

Joyce is preceded in death by her loving husband Larry; their son Patric; her parents Phil and Juanita (John Foust); and her daughter-in-law Kelli. She is survived by her sister Carol (Jim) Raney; sons Philip (Kelli) and Bryce (Karen); and daughter Jill (Rich) Foran; grandchildren Andrea, Samantha, Nathan, Charlie, Michael, and Dallas (Hannah); great-grandchildren Cal, Hank, and Jackie; and her beloved pets Zoe and Spook.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2021 at Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Masks will be required for all who attend.