Joyce Marie Wynns Henson McMenemy

Joyce Marie Wynns Henson McMenemy passed from this earth on July 3, 2020. Her 88 years of living was marked by many adventures while raising her family and working as a registered nurse. She was born January 26, 1932 in Marlow, Okla. She attended Marlow High School and began attending Mercy Hospital in Okla. City for her nursing degree. She graduated in Sept. 1952.

Her mother, Demple Saylor Wynns, and father, Clell Cooper Wynns, raised their family in Marlow. She had two sisters whom passed before her, Katherine Maynard of Billings, MT and Ruby Jones of Marlow. Her living sister, Pat Hill (Robert) is the youngest and living in Maryland. She also had two brothers. Jack Walton (JW) perished while in the navy fighting in WWII. Her youngest brother, Buddy, also passed as an infant of diphtheria.

Joyce worked tirelessly during her life practicing nursing and attending professional seminars to advance her career. Her children, Mary Ann Henson, Russell Henson (JoAnn), and Jane Henson (Murphy) and grandchildren (Tyler and Connor) and nieces and nephews hold her in each ones heart. Joyce loved her children and was very proud of them. She married Lynn Henson, divorced, and many years later married Richard McMenemy, a true love. She traveled and lived with Richard on the Oregon coast, Washington coast, Missoula MT and resettled in Billings in 1984, practicing nursing in each area.

Joyce lived in Cottonwood, AZ. Jane holds her ashes in AZ and they will be sent up to Montana so services can happen. She will be placed with Richard in the National Military Cemetery in Laurel, MT next spring.

As a relentless worker and caregiver she modeled her ideals to her children. Our memories serve for her eternal memory. We love you mom, sister, wife and friend. Blessings and light on your continued path.