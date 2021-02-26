Menu
Joyce Treat Vars
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021

Joyce Treat Vars

Joyce Vars peacefully passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on Jan. 29, 2021, after a courageous seven-year battle with cancer.

Joyce was born in Cody, Wyoming, on June 14, 1950. She grew up on 24th Street West in the house her father built in 1951, when 24th Street West was out in the country. Joyce graduated from Billings West High in 1968.

Joyce lived in Denver and Montrose CO and Las Vegas NV before moving back to Billings.

Joyce was an excellent seamstress and alteration expert, working for Dillard's in Las Vegas and Billings. After her mother passed away in 2017, Joyce moved to Indiana to be closer to her daughter's family.

Joyce loved Jesus, her family, the Colorado mountains, the Big Sky of Montana, the ocean, and John Denver. She enjoyed attending Yellowstone Bible Camp and attending scrabble parties with the ladies from church.

Joyce is survived by her daughter Leanne (Ben) of Versailles; IN, her son Lance of Wichita Falls, TX; and her son Shane (Heather) of Colorado Springs, CO. She was also blessed with eight grandchildren.

Joyce is also survived by her brothers Dick of De Soto, TX, Dennis (Katherine) of Billings, and a sister Linda (Lee) of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her mother Alice in 2017 and father, Robert, in 1962.

Joyce attended the Church of Christ in Billings and was blessed to have developed many lasting friendships there.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.


Published by Billings Gazette on Feb. 26, 2021.
Joyce and I were best friends in grade school and junior high. I lived at 2417 Broadwater. Friday nights were for sleep overs and Barbie dolls. I was fortuate to catch up with her in 2017 after Alice pased. After all those years, we talked like time had never passed. God bless you all. I know i was blessed to know Joyce and all the family.
Linda Francisco Wenner
February 28, 2021
Denny, I am sorry to read about your sister's passing. Your family will be in my prayers at this difficult time. God bless all of you!
Kay Bratcher
February 26, 2021
