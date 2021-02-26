Joyce Treat Vars

Joyce Vars peacefully passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on Jan. 29, 2021, after a courageous seven-year battle with cancer.

Joyce was born in Cody, Wyoming, on June 14, 1950. She grew up on 24th Street West in the house her father built in 1951, when 24th Street West was out in the country. Joyce graduated from Billings West High in 1968.

Joyce lived in Denver and Montrose CO and Las Vegas NV before moving back to Billings.

Joyce was an excellent seamstress and alteration expert, working for Dillard's in Las Vegas and Billings. After her mother passed away in 2017, Joyce moved to Indiana to be closer to her daughter's family.

Joyce loved Jesus, her family, the Colorado mountains, the Big Sky of Montana, the ocean, and John Denver. She enjoyed attending Yellowstone Bible Camp and attending scrabble parties with the ladies from church.

Joyce is survived by her daughter Leanne (Ben) of Versailles; IN, her son Lance of Wichita Falls, TX; and her son Shane (Heather) of Colorado Springs, CO. She was also blessed with eight grandchildren.

Joyce is also survived by her brothers Dick of De Soto, TX, Dennis (Katherine) of Billings, and a sister Linda (Lee) of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her mother Alice in 2017 and father, Robert, in 1962.

Joyce attended the Church of Christ in Billings and was blessed to have developed many lasting friendships there.

A memorial service is planned for a later date.