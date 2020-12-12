Juanita Willcutt

August 26, 1920 - Dec. 4, 2020 Juanita Willcutt, a resident of Casey's Pond Senior Living in Steamboat Springs, Colorado passed away on Dec. 4, 2020.

Juanita grew up as a rancher's daughter in Montana where she met and married Harvey Willcutt, the love of her life. After Harvey passed away, she moved to Billings where she was involved with many organizations, including PEO, Village Golden K Kiwanis, the Yellowstone Cattle Women and served on committees for Zoo Montana and the Alberta Bair Theater. However, her involvement with her church was always her first priority.

She is remembered for her volunteerism, concern for others, her love of gardening and love for her family. She resided in Billings, Montana until 2013 when she moved to Steamboat Springs to be closer to her family. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and one of the original residents of Casey's Pond.

Juanita marveled at all the changes she saw in her lifetime of 100 years. She grew up outside of Lodge Grass, Montana on the SU Ranch where she rode the horse-drawn wagon school bus that her brother drove. She attended Lodge Grass High School through her Junior year where she was a cheerleader. During the summer of 1938 she moved to Seattle, Washington and lived with an aunt and uncle for a year where she attended and graduated from Garfield High.

Juanita was the 1942 Big Horn County Rodeo Queen and carried a flag in the Frontier Days Parade in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She worked in Helena with the Bell Telephone Company and the State Board of Equalization where she recorded state warrants for the Secretary of State. She went back to Hardin, Montana where she worked as the secretary for the County Attorney. There she met her husband, Harvey. She devoted her life to working alongside Harvey on the family's Milliron ranch south of Billings and raising her two children. This included homeschooling them until Yellowtail Dam was built and a bridge provided access to a public school.

Juanita is survived by her daughter, Elsie Wodnik and husband Rick, grandson, Willis Wodnik and wife Torey, great-grandchildren Robbie and Sasha Wodnik, granddaughter, Rebecca Gould and husband Michael and great-granddaughters Nora and Maggie Gould all from Steamboat Springs, Colorado and grandson, Andrew Wodnik and wife Shannon,great-grandson Ben, of Bainbridge Island, Washington, and son Bill Willcutt and wife Dolly Ann of Malta, Montana.

No formal memorial service is planned. For those who wish to make a donation in Juanita's name, please send a check to Casey's Pond Senior Living-Employees Appreciation Fund, 2855 Owl Hoot Trail, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487. She was surrounded by a wonderful team of associates who went out of their way to take care of her during this unsettling time of COVID-19. They made it possible for her to go back to her apartment from the hospital for hospice care so she could be surrounded by her family and the things most important to her. Arrangements in care of the Yampa Valley Funeral Home in Steamboat Springs, CO.