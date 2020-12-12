Menu
Juanita Willcutt
1920 - 2020
BORN
1920
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Lodge Grass High School
FUNERAL HOME
Yampa Valley Funeral Home
2105 Taxi Way
Steamboat Springs, CO

Juanita Willcutt

August 26, 1920 - Dec. 4, 2020 Juanita Willcutt, a resident of Casey's Pond Senior Living in Steamboat Springs, Colorado passed away on Dec. 4, 2020.

Juanita grew up as a rancher's daughter in Montana where she met and married Harvey Willcutt, the love of her life. After Harvey passed away, she moved to Billings where she was involved with many organizations, including PEO, Village Golden K Kiwanis, the Yellowstone Cattle Women and served on committees for Zoo Montana and the Alberta Bair Theater. However, her involvement with her church was always her first priority.

She is remembered for her volunteerism, concern for others, her love of gardening and love for her family. She resided in Billings, Montana until 2013 when she moved to Steamboat Springs to be closer to her family. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and one of the original residents of Casey's Pond.

Juanita marveled at all the changes she saw in her lifetime of 100 years. She grew up outside of Lodge Grass, Montana on the SU Ranch where she rode the horse-drawn wagon school bus that her brother drove. She attended Lodge Grass High School through her Junior year where she was a cheerleader. During the summer of 1938 she moved to Seattle, Washington and lived with an aunt and uncle for a year where she attended and graduated from Garfield High.

Juanita was the 1942 Big Horn County Rodeo Queen and carried a flag in the Frontier Days Parade in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She worked in Helena with the Bell Telephone Company and the State Board of Equalization where she recorded state warrants for the Secretary of State. She went back to Hardin, Montana where she worked as the secretary for the County Attorney. There she met her husband, Harvey. She devoted her life to working alongside Harvey on the family's Milliron ranch south of Billings and raising her two children. This included homeschooling them until Yellowtail Dam was built and a bridge provided access to a public school.

Juanita is survived by her daughter, Elsie Wodnik and husband Rick, grandson, Willis Wodnik and wife Torey, great-grandchildren Robbie and Sasha Wodnik, granddaughter, Rebecca Gould and husband Michael and great-granddaughters Nora and Maggie Gould all from Steamboat Springs, Colorado and grandson, Andrew Wodnik and wife Shannon,great-grandson Ben, of Bainbridge Island, Washington, and son Bill Willcutt and wife Dolly Ann of Malta, Montana.

No formal memorial service is planned. For those who wish to make a donation in Juanita's name, please send a check to Casey's Pond Senior Living-Employees Appreciation Fund, 2855 Owl Hoot Trail, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487. She was surrounded by a wonderful team of associates who went out of their way to take care of her during this unsettling time of COVID-19. They made it possible for her to go back to her apartment from the hospital for hospice care so she could be surrounded by her family and the things most important to her. Arrangements in care of the Yampa Valley Funeral Home in Steamboat Springs, CO.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 12, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
My father, Dan Plainfeather, told me many great stories of his days on the Willcutt Ranch. He deeply admired and respected Mrs. Juanita Willcutt. I hope they are sharing these stories together now with laughing eyes and warm hearts. My condolences to the family and loved ones. May the Creator bring you comfort and healing during this difficult time.
Danielle Plainfeather
December 22, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. I can remember Juanita setting up Halloween treats for my brothers and I and we´d come to the Milliron from Camp 4. May fond memories carry you through this difficult time.
Joene Olind Patterson
December 19, 2020
I met Juanita in the early 1980's. I worked for Hugh Sweeney (for 13 years), and she was a long-time client. I always thought she was such a classy lady, kind, smart. I'm sorry to hear of her passing, but very glad and not surprised that she lived such a long wonderful life. She was soft and pretty, but she was one strong lady.
Kim Anderson`
December 17, 2020
I will miss her she was a close friend of Irma daum and my dad scorp Korber loved visiting with her !!!!
Connie daum
December 13, 2020
Juanita brings back fond memories of when we lived between St. Xavier and Ft. Smith. She and Harvey were very good to Howard and I. Good memories!
Marlene Newman Rule
December 13, 2020
Elsie and Bill, Sending you and your families our warmest regards, Harvey and Juanita leave behind a part of Big Horn County's historical legend of Cattle Ranches and Western Life. Uncle Bob always kept me in the loop when he worked at the Grapevine Ranch...Im sure he's cooking up a great meal and conversation.. take care. l
Georgia Forney
December 12, 2020
