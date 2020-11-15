Menu
Judith Elaine Wolf

Oct. 8, 1940–Oct. 24, 2020, Woodinville, WA.

Judie was born to Margaret and Claude Haverland in Billings. While still in high school, she worked at St. Vincent Hospital and discovered her passion of caring for the sick and the suffering. In 1961 Judie graduated from the Carroll College 4-year Nursing Program and married Dan Wolf in Great Falls. Together, they raised sons Scott and Doug, during which Judie chose to be a stay-at-home mom. In 1975 she resumed her career, becoming a certified CCU nurse for the next two decades at Columbus Hospital. Judie completed the Master Gardener Program and maintained large vegetable and flower gardens for 50 years. In 2013, Dan and Judie moved to Woodinville, WA to be near their sons and grandchildren. EvergreenHealth Hospice Care in Kirkland, WA provided comfort for Judie during her final days.

Judie is survived by sons Scott and Doug, five grandchildren, and brothers Patrick Kindsfater of Billings and Richard Haverland of Portales, NM. She was preceded in death by her husband Dan in 2015.A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Nov. 18th at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Snoqualmie, WA.


Published by Billings Gazette on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
, Snoqualmie, Montana
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
To the Wolf Family. I am so sorry for your loss, Judie was such a caring and wonderful lady. Her and Dan are together again! Please know that you all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Michele Levesey Saubak
Neighbor
November 13, 2020
Being neighbors with Judy and Dan was so great. Our children grew
up together, we enjoyed camping, bowling and just being together.
They always shared from their garden. How blessed we were.
Trudy and Joe Levesey
Neighbor
November 13, 2020