Judith Anne Gage

Judith Anne Gage, 76, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2022, at Billings Clinic, after a brief battle against pancreatic cancer.

Judie was born in New York City on March 23, 1946, to Louis and Edith Heitner. After graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1963, Judie pursued studies at Ithaca College, graduating with a Bachelor's of Science in Physical Therapy. She completed post-graduate work throughout her career at Eastern Montana College (MSU-Billings).

Judie spent most of her career as a physical therapist working with Billings Public Schools. Through her tireless work, Judie helped countless disabled children, and their families, enjoy the rich and fulfilling lives they dreamed of but that many thought was not possible or had been told would not be possible. Billings is filled with "Judie's kids" thriving all around the Magic City.

Judie met her college sweetheart (and soon-to-be husband) Tom Gage on a bus to Ithaca, New York, in 1964. He was headed to Cornell University, where he was studying chemical engineering. Over the course of their marriage, his work with Exxon took them to California, Louisiana, and even Belgium, but it was his first assignment in Billings that they always loved most and, when a chance to relocate permanently to Billings happened in the early 1970s, they returned and never looked back.

She is preceded in her death by her one true love, Tom Gage, in 2010. Judie is survived by her sister, Phyllis Brooks (80) of Matawan, New Jersey; her son Todd Gage (52) of Bozeman; daughter Ali Gage (49) of McKinney, Texas; and son Ryan (44) and his wife Liz Gage of Billings; as well as her four grandsons, Beckett (16) and Locklan Kershaw (14) of McKinney, and Montgomery (7) and Fletcher (4) Gage of Billings.

Judie will be laid to rest at Yellowstone Memorial Park in a private family graveside ceremony.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family wishes that anyone that would like to do anything to honor Judie's memory to please consider making donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Cancer Society, providing resources to Young Families, becoming a blood and organ donor, as well as supporting local food banks.

A longer, more personal celebration of Judie's life can be found at www.michelottisawyers.com.