Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Julia Riojas
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Julia Riojas

My grandmother Julia Riojas was unexpectedly given her angel wings on June 24, 2021.

Julia was born to Louisa and Antonio Riojas on July 4, 1953, in Laurel. She has a total of eight brothers and seven sisters whom she loved dearly.

Julia graduated from Laurel Senior High and went on to attend Trinity Bible College for two years.

Julia enjoyed her work and the many faces of the elderly as a CNA at Laurel nursing home and the Eugene Hotel in Oregon.

Her many loves includes her daughter Natalia and grandchildren Teanna, Diego and Jonas.

She had the love for the smell of lavender, Jeopardy, daffodils, quilting/sewing, the Oregon ducks, and did I mention donuts?

This October would be eight years of remission from breast cancer.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Antonio Jr., Regina, Raymond, Gabriel, Matias and Martha T.; and her grandson Diego. Julia is survived by her siblings, Mary, Jose, Susan, Juanita, Bella, Sandy, Marcos, Danny and Tino; her daughter Natalia; and her grandchildren, Teanna and Jonas. Julia had many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

A viewing/service was at 5 p.m. Monday, June 28, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Burial service to be announced at a later date. Celebrate Julia's birthday on July 4th at the park in Laurel!


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My condolences to the Riojas family may she Rest In Peace!
Mike Cantrell
Other
July 14, 2021
I was sorry to hear of Julia's passing, Praying for comfort for your family. I was able to go to Eugene and spend a couple days with her a few years back, we had a great visit and shared many memories of Middle School and our High School days... lots of laughs, she always had a smile and wanted people to be Happy.. she will be missed by your lovely family, but know she is in Heaven with her beloved grandson...God Bless you all
Ramona Stanford Bailey
Friend
June 29, 2021
She was a beautiful soul and is soaring with the angels into the arms of our loving Lord. You and your family are in my prayers. God bless.
Shelley Van Atta
June 29, 2021
Sending all my love and caring thoughts to the Riojas family. I've know them since I was a little girl. So sad to hear about the passing of Martha and Julia. May the Lord wrap you in his ever loving arms in your time of grief. God bless.
Tita Martinez
Friend
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results