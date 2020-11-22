Julia Rose Bullock

July 28, 1993 – Nov. 7, 2020

Jules was born in Denver, Colorado on the hottest day of the summer in 1993. She had many dreams, goals, and aspirations for her life. From the time she could write, Jules kept thorough journals which outlined plans for her future. She enjoyed playing violin and guitar. Music was a passion to Jules.

Jules was a hard worker. Jules was a makeup artist at Sephora in Minneapolis at the time of her unexpected death.

Jules is survived by her two sisters, Allison and Susan Bullock; her mother, Carol Hurd (Steve); her father, Robert Bullock; her aunt, Liz Post, and her grandmother, Lou Ferguson.

We will never forget the light that Jules brought to our lives. In honor of Jules's life, please make a contribution to Jules Bullock's 'Go Fund Me' for a memorial fund in Jules' name. https://gf.me/u/y737xu.