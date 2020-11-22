Menu
Search
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Julia Rose Bullock

Julia Rose Bullock

July 28, 1993 – Nov. 7, 2020

Jules was born in Denver, Colorado on the hottest day of the summer in 1993. She had many dreams, goals, and aspirations for her life. From the time she could write, Jules kept thorough journals which outlined plans for her future. She enjoyed playing violin and guitar. Music was a passion to Jules.

Jules was a hard worker. Jules was a makeup artist at Sephora in Minneapolis at the time of her unexpected death.

Jules is survived by her two sisters, Allison and Susan Bullock; her mother, Carol Hurd (Steve); her father, Robert Bullock; her aunt, Liz Post, and her grandmother, Lou Ferguson.

We will never forget the light that Jules brought to our lives. In honor of Jules's life, please make a contribution to Jules Bullock's 'Go Fund Me' for a memorial fund in Jules' name. https://gf.me/u/y737xu.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Billings Gazette on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.