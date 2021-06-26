Menu
Julie Ann Daffin
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021

Julie Ann Daffin

Julie Ann Daffin went to be with her Lord on Savior on June 23, 2021.

Julie was born July 17, 1958 to Dean Walrod and Mary Carney (Nicholesen) in Columbus MT. She married Richard Daffin on July 14, 1984 in Hamilton, MT.

She spent the early years of their marriage raising their three sons Jesse, Josh, and Jacob. Julie was an active member of Montana Right to Life and would later become president. She dedicated her life to fighting for the unborn.

She is survived by her husband Richard, sons Jesse(Ginger), Josh (Heather), Jacob (Kelsey). Brothers David(Jennifer), Doug and sister Dana(Robert). Nine grandchildren, nephews, nieces and great niece and nephew.

Service to be held 11 am Monday June 28, Evangelical Church of Columbus, Columbus MT.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Service
11:00a.m.
Evangelical Church of Columbus
Columbus, MT
