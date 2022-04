Julie K. Thorson

Julie K. Thorson passed from this earth on Thursday, June 24th. She was known by many close friends and family as 'Julie from the Coulee'. As she always used to say 'Powder River Let'er Buck!'

Julie's Memorial Service will be held Monday, July 12, 10 a.m., at Heights Family Funeral Home. 733 W Wicks Ln, Billings. For the full obituary or to leave condolences, go to www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries.