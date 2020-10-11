Menu
Search
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Justin Ryan Bernhardt
1977 - 2020
BORN
1977
DIED
2020

Justin Ryan Bernhardt

Justin Ryan Bernhardt was born to Don and Carol (Cooper) Bernhardt on July 12, 1977 in Omaha, NE. He died on Sept. 16, 2020 in Sidney, NE.

Justin graduated from Billings Senior High School in 1996. After high school he served 4 years in the US Marine Corps. He then obtained a BA in History with a teaching option from Montana State University – Billings, in 2005. His career has been as a teacher and football coach. He was a head coach or assistant coach at several high schools in Montana, Wyoming and Nebraska. He also served as an assistant for 3 years on the coaching staff at Rocky Mountain College in Billings.

Justin is survived by his parents, Don and Carol, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends, mostly in MT, WY and NE. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, several uncles, aunts and cousins.

Justin's greatest passions in life were the US Marine Corps, Nebraska Cornhusker football and his german shepherds, Foxie and Rambo, and several springer spaniels that he grew up with.

Private graveside services with full military honors are planned at Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, MT. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a Veteran's help organization or dog rescue organization of the donor's choice. Condolences may be shared with the family at smithfuneralchapels.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Billings Gazette on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.