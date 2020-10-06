Kara Joy Milliron

We lost our beautiful daughter, Kara Joy Milliron, 47, to brain cancer. She went to sleep in Jesus at Riverstone Hospice House on Oct. 1st.

Kara was the only child of Timothy Raymond Oberg and Kim Jean Kincaid Oberg. She was a daddy's girl until her father, Tim, was killed in a hit and run accident on October 2nd, 1976. It was to be the first of many losses in her life. She was been the joy of her mother's life ever since that day.

Her mother, Kim, remarried in 1981 to Bob Schutz. Not having children of his own, Bob delighted in his new role as dad, never missing an opportunity to spoil Kara.

Kara was a real 'girlie' girl with a penchant for the color pink. She believed that a girl couldn't own too many purses, shoes, jewelry, and the like.

She began her love of animals with her childhood dog, Buddy, and daschund who rode in her red wagon.

Kara was a fish in water. She joined a swim team in the 6th grade. She attended Billings schools, eventually graduating from Senior High.

Kara married Robert Milliron in 1996. They later divorced. They were blessed with one son, Chase Everett Milliron. He has been the delight of his mother's life, always able to make her laugh. Kara was very proud of her son and he thought of her as an awesome mom. Family times were very important to Kara, as were her friends.

Kara worked all her adult life to raise her son. She began at Osco Drug, later CVS at the age of 19. Her heart went out to the elderly clients that she helped for many years.

Her suffering began in 2009 when the brain tumors arrived to haunt her for 11 years. She and Chase received the gift of a fox terrier that same year. Teddy brought Kara comfort and laughter during those difficult years, never leaving her side. She lost him to cancer in 2019.

Quitting her job was difficult for Kara, losing a career that brought her fulfillment.

Kara chose to be baptized in Jesus this last summer of her life, becoming a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. She endured many losses but in the end gained Christ. II Tim. 4:7 is Kara's verse, 'I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. '

Kara was preceded in death by her father, Tim Oberg; uncle, Pat Oberg; and grandfather Wayne Kincaid.

She is survived by her mother, Kim Schutz; stepdad, Bob Schutz; and the Schutz family; the Oberg family, grandfather Clyde; grandmother Helen; uncle Mike Oberg; aunt Bonnie (Gerard) Huck; and many cousins. She also leaves behind the Kincaid family, grandmother M.J., uncle Kraig (Ann), aunt Kobi (Stuart) Andersen, and many cousins.

Kara's family would like to thank the medical help she received from Billings Clinic over the many years. We thank the fine nurses at Riverstone Hospice House who allowed her to die with dignity. Thank you Cal Schmitt for always visiting, taking her to meals and movies. Thank you Kyle Schmitt for taking her cat, Vada. Thank you Robert Milliron for caring and friendship. Also thank you to Pastor Stephen Carlisle.

May you sleep wall, my dear Kara, until Jesus wakes you to journey homeward – Love, Mama

Services to celebrate Kara's life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by Cremation & Funeral Gallery