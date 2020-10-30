Karen Jean Hansen Pannage

Karen Jean Hansen Pannage passed away on Oct. 25, 2020, after having a stroke on Oct. 3, 2020. She was born June 17, 1942, to Marion and Elsa Hansen in Great Falls, Montana. She leaves behind her loving husband of 57 years, Butch, and their dog, Louie, cat, Smokey, one sister, MaryAnn Iodence, two beautiful daughters, Jeni (Evan Sturm) and Chris (Steve Lehenbauer) and their wonderful son, Charlie. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Christine (Mike) Kelso, Stephanie (Ryan) Bejna, Bailey (Macy), Sadie (David), Lizzie Lehenbauer and Mollie (Michael) Porter and Morgan Pannage (Gates). And her great grandchildren Cohen, Madelyn and Madison, and two she never had a chance to meet, Maddox and Beau.

She was a stay at home Mom and was active with P.E.O., Junior League, PTA, and bridge clubs. She taught ice skating in Great Falls through the 70's and early 80's and when she moved to Billings, she started working at Sylvan Nursery with her daughter Chris for 15 plus years as a greenhouse manager, but only through mid June, for summer time was all about Flathead Lake.

'The Lake' as our whole family calls it is the mortar that cements this family together through generations. Having 25 people and 10 dogs was never a problem in a three bedroom cabin over the 4th of July. Mom would say 'Just find a space', and she always had enough blankets and pillows for everybody. There was always a big spread for dinner… We'll miss those with you mom!

Cremation has taken place and there will be get togethers and conversation for years to come of our matriarch. In the high tech social world we now live, we invite everyone to find her profile on Facebook and share with us any photos or memories that you have of Karen.