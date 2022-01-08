Menu
Karen Lynn Kraske Melius
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT
UPCOMING SERVICE
Vigil
Jun, 2 2022
6:30p.m.
Karen Lynn Kraske Melius

Karen was born to Louise and Emil Kraske on Sept. 10, 1941, in Billings. Sadly, her parents passed early in her life, leaving Karen and her "womb mate" Kendall and older brothers Dick and Don to live with their grandparents.

She attended Kate Fratt Memorial and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1959. Karen was swept off her feet by her darling husband Mel Melius. He was head over heels ... doing his best to court her for months until she said "YES"! The two lovebirds were married for 59 years.

The next chapter in her life was actually five chapters, her children: Michelle Still, Tana Hanson (Scott), Doug (Kelly), Pamela Byorth (Peter) and Michael (Amy). If her life was a cake, her 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild were the icing, with sprinkles of energy, tenderness, activity and love.

Her passion was sharing her time and talent with Holy Rosary Church, St. Vincent DePaul, St. Vincent's Cancer Center, Angela's Piazza and numerous 12-step groups. Anyone who met her would be affected by her acceptance, kindness and patience. Karen was famous for her hugs.

The loves of her life were Jesus, her Melvy and family. Her irreplaceable presence will be missed.

Karen left this world on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, to be with Jesus and receive the gentle love that has comforted her throughout her life.

Karen's vigil will be held on Thursday, June 2, at 6:30 p.m. Her funeral will take place on Friday, June 3, at 11 a.m., at St. Pius X Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers kindly donate to the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Vigil
6:30p.m.
MT
Jun
3
Funeral
11:00a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
My sympathy goes out to the Melius family. I knew Karen and Mel while working at the phone. Great people and Karen will be truly missed. But Karen is going to be a blessing to the ones in Heaven. I hope her family will have comfort knowing their mom was a angel here on earth. Bless each of you.
KATHY M LAMB
Friend
January 15, 2022
I loved visiting with Karen when she picked up her sweet Emma from my daycare. Hugs to all of you and my deepest condolences.
Diane Jaskot
Friend
January 14, 2022
Goodbye Classmate since Fratt.
Vada
January 8, 2022
Nancy and I are saddened by Karen´s passing, although we celebrate her new life in Paradise. We pray the Holy Spirit will fill your void. ZX
John Bohlinger
Friend
January 8, 2022
