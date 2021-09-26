Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Billings Gazette
Billings Gazette Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Katherine Anne Gilliland
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Katherine Anne Gilliland

Katherine Anne Gilliland-Kinkade "Kathy" sadly passed away shortly before midnight on Sept. 17, 2021. She will rejoin her father, Keith L. Kinkade, and her daughter, Emily Anne, in heaven.

Kathy was born in Billings on Sept. 3, 1970. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and the sarcastic sense of humor and quick wit she possessed. She always kept people on their toes and never let the chance for a good quip go to waste.

Kathy met her husband of 21 years, David, in Arizona in 1996, and had a wonderful son, Jacob, born two years later. They married in Billings on July 3, 2000. She loved to hike and go for weekend thrill rides with their friends in the Arizona desert. They moved to Washington, then moved to Casper, Wyoming, and joined David's father in South Dakota for several more years before finally settling down in Billings.

Kathy is survived by her husband, David Gilliland; son Jacob Gilliland; mother Diane Kinkade (Hansen); father-in-law David S. Gilliland; brothers Michael (Jacky), James (Linda), Keith (Carie), Richard (Jen); sisters Mary (Bob) Brink and Elizabeth (Tommy) Espinosa.

A vigil will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association (alz.org) or www.angelhorsesmt.org, Angel Horse Inc., PO Box 20797, Billings, MT 59104.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Service
10:00a.m.
Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary
1001 Alderson Avenue, Billings, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
David, I´m so sorry to hear about Kathy. Martha and I was wondering why I had not seen you on Facebook. Prayers are going up!
Linda Rozmen
Family
October 1, 2021
My kindred cousin, I'll always cherish our childhood memories. I regret that we didn't stay in touch over the years. I'll pray for everyone that is hurting the loss of you. The most beautiful Angel you will be Healthy and whole again with our Lord
Tara Holcomb-Cosgrove
Family
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results