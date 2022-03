Katherine 'Sis' Nace

Katherine "Sis" Nace, 76, passed away August 22, 2021 at Billings Clinic in Billings, MT. A Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Wing Cemetery in Hogeland, MT. Due to Covid, there will be no luncheon following the service.