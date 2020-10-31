Katherine Olson

Sept. 9, 1921 – Oct. 22, 2020

Our fun-loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend Katherine 'Katie' Olson passed away Oct. 22, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. She was 99 years old.

Katie was born Sept. 9, 1921 in Billings, Montana to Friedrich Julius Roth and Katharina Wacker Roth. She was the sixth of twelve children. Her family moved to a farm near Sanders (east of Hysham) when she was in elementary school. Katie graduated from Hysham High School in 1941. It was during her high school years that she met the love of her life, John Olson.

Katie and John were married May 16, 1944 in Bozeman while John was on leave from the army during WWII. After a two week 'honeymoon', John rejoined his battalion and later headed overseas. Upon returning to the states in Jan. 1946, Katie and John made their home in Hysham where they farmed and ranched their entire lives. They were blessed with 71 years of marriage and five children, David, Debby, Diane, Susan and Johnny. Mom and Dad instilled in us a good work ethic and love for family, community, and faith. We were their pride and joy and we couldn't have asked for better parents.

Katie was small in stature, but as strong as they come. Her sense of humor, love of family and friends, and joy of life touched everyone who knew her. Katie loved being around people and people loved being around her. She was beautiful, kind, loving, hard-working, and FUN! It had been said that she could milk two cows, butcher 25 chickens, and have a great meal on the table by noon. Mom was a great cook and if someone showed up at the door at dinnertime, she could turn a meal for seven into a feast for twelve. She was famous for her homemade noodles and delicious pies. Mom prided herself (and had the pleasure of) being able to fix breakfast for David for over 70 years!

Never wanting to slow down, she was always looking forward to organizing the next social event – a night out dancing, a card party, a community cleanup day, a Women's Club style show, Sunday dinner, or just 'happy hour' at her house. She was a faithful member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and a long-time member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Treasurebelles, Hysham Woman's Club, Red Hatters, Wine and Roses Bridge Club, and Treasure County Senior Citizens.

Mom's faith in God, family, and friends were the most important things in her life. She had an amazing support group that allowed her to continue to live by herself in Hysham. Thanks to Rosemary and Mom's great friend Doris Manning, there was always a game of pinochle or Skip-Bo scheduled in the afternoon and, of course, 'happy hour' at 4:30! Over the past 99 years, Mom touched many lives and always brought out the best in everyone. She was our treasure of Treasure County and so easy to love. Her life was truly filled with laughter, love and happiness.

Katie is survived by her children David (Rosemary) Olson of Hysham, Debby (Jim) Boyle of Missoula, Diane (Jerry) Peach of McLeod, Susan (Joe) Rhodes of Billings, 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, her brother, Bill (Toni) Roth of Beaverton, Oregon, her sister-in-law, Joanie Olson of Bozeman, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband John, and son, Johnny.

As we were recently told, 'we're meant to lose the people we love. How else would we know how important they are to us?' Mom, your memory will continue to live on in our hearts and our souls. As you leave this earthly realm destined for a far greater reward you remain very much a part of us. We love you.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph's PCCW, c/o Rosemary Olson, PO Box 42, Hysham, MT 59038 or the charity of your choice.

