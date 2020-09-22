Kathryn M. Hensel

Kathryn M. Hensel, 93, of Billings, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Highgate Senior Living.

The daughter of John and Theresa Lenhardt, Kathryn was born on Nov. 1, 1926, in New England, North Dakota.

Kathryn is survived by three daughters, Linda (Mike) Capser and their sons Todd and Troy (Nicole); Colleen (Jim) Whitbeck and their daughters Katie (Shane) and Jill (Ross); and Geri (Bucky) Heringer and their children, Travis (Dan), Kelcy, Jenny and Tanner (Katria). Kathryn had 14 great-grandchildren who brought joy to her life.

Her husband Robert preceded her in death on Aug. 25, 2015.

Kathryn enjoyed baking and was always trying new recipes. She loved her roses and gardening and playing Bingo, especially when she won miniature Hersey Bars. Robert and Kathryn enjoyed traveling to Polka Fests throughout the area. She was a member of Catholic Daughters.

The family would like to thank the caregivers of Highgate Senior Living and Compassus Hospice for all the loving care.

Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. The Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2055 Woody Drive, with Rite of Committal at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.

Memorials may be given for scholarships at Billings Catholic Schools.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.michelottisawyers.com.