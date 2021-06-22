Kathy Nickoloff

Kathy Nickoloff passed away suddenly on June 18, 2021. She was born June 13, 1960 to John and Alice Nickoloff where she joined her brothers, Ken and Bob, and later Tom.

Kathy grew up in Billings where she went to school and worked in several casinos. She loved to cook, crochet and gardening, and enjoyed sharing what she made with her family and friends.

Kathy is survived by her mother, Alice Nickoloff; brothers Ken, Bob, Tom; children, Bryan and Angela; granddaughters Karma and Cadence, partner Jim Lyons, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father.

The excitement of travel appealed to her and she was ready to be off on her next adventure. Now she is off on her final adventure.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com