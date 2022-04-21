Menu
Katrina Marie Kudrna
Katrina Marie Kudrna

BILLINGS - Katrina Marie Kudrna, aka Mama K and grandma 'Trina, passed away April 19, 2022, while on a road trip in Kennewick, WA. Katrina and Glenn enjoyed many road trips together, so in a way, it was fitting that she left us for a good while on a travel adventure with her family.

She was born in Arcata, CA, and hopped around before landing in Billings, MT. It was there she met the love of her life, Glenn Kudrna.

She was not afraid to roll up her sleeves and get dirty, as she enjoyed working on cars, toiling in the garden, cooking, quilting and managing the triplex rental they owned for almost three decades. She also loved collecting bells from all over the world, and finding pieces for her Christmas village. She honored her son Lucas's service with her full-blown patriotism. She lived for spoiling her grandkids and great-grands.

Katrina is preceded in death by her mother Theresa, father Harry, Sr., brother Harry, Jr., and will be rejoining her daughters Alisa and Nicole. She leaves behind her husband, Glenn; brothers: Joe, Daniel, Victor and Luke; daughter April; sons: Daniel and Lucas; and step-children: Lisa and Jessie; along with grandkids: Maria, Molly, Sarah, Johnny, Pairiss, Trevor, Amelia, Oliver and Gavin; plus great-grandkids: Hayden and Sawyer.

A Catholic Funeral Mass for Katrina and her daughter Nicole will be held on Saturday, April 23 2022 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 226 Wicks Ln., Billings, MT at 10:30 AM with a reception to follow at the family home 5229 Pryor Mt. View. Dr., Billings, MT.


Published by Billings Gazette on Apr. 21, 2022.
