Keith Three Irons

Keith Three Irons, 64, of Dunmore, Montana, our father, brother, uncle, grandpa great-grandpa and friend left us on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, to be with his Savior in Heaven.

On May 28, 1956, Keith Lenn was born to Clarence and Iris Iron Three Irons in Crow Agency, Montana. Keith was the sixth child of nine siblings. His family later moved to Dunmore in 1961, and continued to live there on the family homestead. Keith was a member of the Ties the Bundle and a child of the Greasy Mouth Clans.

He attend school in the 17H-School District until High School. Keith also went to Intermountain Indian School in Brigham City, Utah. While there at Intermountain, he was a star basketball player. During his younger age, Keith went to Youth Camp at Black Canyon, where he made a lot of friends and excelled in archery, horseshoes, basketball and baseball. When Keith was a young man, his favorite pastimes were preparing and making arrows, hunting and doing mechanical work on motors. His legacy in arrow throwing was as Best Shooter, winning High Point man for the Black Lodge District.

Keith later worked for the Sarpy Coal Mine and was an excellent Heavy Equipment Operator as a scraper. His co-workers remember him for the extremely impressive work he did. Keith was also very proud of his experience as a ?re ?ghter. He did this for many seasons, and even in his later years, he stayed physically ?t. Keith and his best friends were a great team. He fought ?ercely over many years to be independent. He was a strong Crow man.

He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Iris Three Irons; brothers Dean and Wallace Three Irons and his daughter Bonnie Three Irons.

He is survived by his four children Keith Rocky (Melanie) Three Irons, Kevin (Christina) Three Irons, Nick Three Irons and Delilah (Johnny) Three Irons Flores; grandchildren Sincere, Silver, Sincah Chantel, Starla, Precious, Indian, Danyale, Karter, Valerie, Elisha, Josiah, Deangeleo, Serena, Faron, Jenny, Deshawn, Kingston, Austin, Isaiah, Isaac, Genesta, Asa, Kenyon and Alicia; great grandchildren Lincoln and Rachel; sisters Avis, Lana and Daisy (Edward Stamper) Three Irons, Rachel (Robert) Old Horn, Darla (Samuel) Horn, Valarie (Jeff) Packsthehat; families of Stella Whiteman, Wallace, Frank and Theodore Iron, Ruby Goes Ahead and Alice Good Luck; his maternal extended family are descendants of Brass, Starr, Otter, Yellowmule and Iron families; his paternal family is of the Yellow Leggins, Fog in the Morning, Three Irons, House, Brockie, standing Rock, Eagleman, Top Sky and the Grace Big Sky families. We apologize if we have forgotten anyone in our time of grief.

His burial service will be a celebration of his life and his love for Jesus Christ.

Graveside Service is Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Crow Agency Cemetery. Bullis Mortuary is entrusted with the arrangements.