To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation & Funeral Gallery
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cremation & Funeral Gallery.
6 Entries
I´m so sorry for your loss!!! My deepest condolences!!
Gayle Rickman Sillivan
June 13, 2021
Marvin, I enjoyed all the walks Kelly and I had together at Canyon Creek. She always greeted me with her amazing smile. No more tears because she is in heaven and cradled in Jesus arms. May God comfort you and your family in the days to come.
Debbie Degnan
Friend
June 12, 2021
Marvin I'm so sorry to see this and pray for all of you in your loss. Thinking about all of you and hope you are all well. Love and prayers.
Melinda Brazelton
Friend
June 11, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Kelly´s passing. I have such wonderful memories from over the years. I don´t think there was a kinder soul.... My condolences to Marvin, Eric, Kelsey and the entire family....
Eric Frank
June 11, 2021
Always a smiling face. Rest in paradise.
Doug Robertus and family
Friend
June 9, 2021
I have so many fun memories with Kelly when we were in Park City! Lefsa experiments, Brett testing out that horse that took off racing in 90+ degree heat, and many , many hours talking of Jesus, praying for our families! She was firm, and fun and so generous! Sending many hugs and many prayers to your family!