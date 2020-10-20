Kelly D. Besel

Kelly Besel, beloved husband, son, brother, uncle and friend entered into the arms of Jesus on Oct. 15, 2020 after a short illness. Kelly was born June 29, 1950 to Rueben and Mary Besel. He served in Vietnam and was a proud patriot and lover of the Seattle Seahawks. Kelly worked for the railroad for over 35 years retiring in 2005, He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, looking forward to any occasion to get together.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Jerome and Denny. He leaves behind his wife Cindy, and a sister, Nancy (Pat) Belinak and cherished extended family. No funeral date available at this time and due to virus restrictions, funeral with be immediate family only.