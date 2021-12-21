Menu
Kim W. Anderson
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021

Kim W. Anderson

Kim W. Anderson, 65, passed away Dec. 17, 2021 surrounded by his family. Kim was born in Great Falls, MT on March 27, 1956. He graduated from CMR High School where he played football and baseball during his high school years. He enjoyed hunting, camping and golfing.

Kim got his start in the tire business by working for a tire company in Great Falls after graduating high school. In 1975 he moved to Denver to work for them. It was there that he met and married Dawn McGinn in 1983 and together they had three children, Kyle, Ryan and Danielle. They moved to Billings in 1986 and divorced in 1993. In July 1999 Kim re-married the love his of life, Amy Weik, who brought her daughter Kelsey into the marriage and made their blended family complete.

In 1988 Kim took a leap of faith and started Montana Tire Distributors. Sundays often consisted of "family day" where Amy and the kids would join him down at the shop unloading trailers full of tires. He grew his business enough to purchase his own warehouse in 2004. Kim was so proud of the fact that his two sons joined the company and worked alongside him. He was a great businessman and enjoyed to work. He ran his successful business for 30 years before retiring in the spring of 2018.

Kim is survived by his wife Amy, whom he adored; their children Kyle Anderson, Ryan (Leslie) Anderson, Danielle (Jared) Novakovich, Kelsey Weik; his sister Wallie Jean Tabor; brother Tim Anderson; and his precious grandchildren Talon, Zaden, Mason, Brooklyn, and baby boy Novakovich expected the end of January.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Freedom Church in Billings and will also be livestreamed on Billings Freedom Church's Facebook & Youtube.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Service
11:00a.m.
Freedom Church
Billings , MT
Dec
23
Service
11:00a.m.
livestreamed on Billings Freedom Church's Facebook & Youtube
MT
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Very sorry to hear about Kim´s passing and will never forget what a great man he was and how he built Montana Tire from the ground up while helping to raise a family. I met Kim through work but he was a good friend too!
Scott Slemmons
Work
March 4, 2022
Amy and family, so sorry to hear of Kim's passing. He was a special person. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Susan Blehm Rye
Friend
December 25, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Donna Olson Isbell
December 23, 2021
We are so saddened to hear of Kim´s passing. May the loving memories of him carry all of you through such troubled times. Our prayers are with you.
Keith, Debbie, Houston, Kaleigh and Kaci
Friend
December 22, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Kim was so kind and caring. It was because Kim hired me as bookkeeper at Montana Tire that I met my husband Steve. He was so proud of his kids and was all about family. You are in my prayers.
Linda French
Work
December 22, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of Kim's passing. We worked together on the tire dealers association and always had a good time with him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you through this difficult time. Hang on to all of the good memories of him and it will help to get through some of the toughest days you will have. God's peace be with you all.
Mark and Denice Baune
School
December 21, 2021
Amy I am so sorry to hear of Kim´s passing. My deepest sympathies to you and the family.
Kelly Bruggeman
December 21, 2021
My heart goes out to Amy, her daughter and sons in the loss of Kim. He was a good man.
Leslie Blair
Friend
December 21, 2021
Prayers to you Amy & family.
Valerie Nunley
December 21, 2021
