Kim Anthony Baker

Surrounded by his loving family, the angels came to accompany Kim Anthony Baker home to the Lord on Feb. 21, 2021. Kim was born in Havre, MT on Sept. 10, 1935, to Wilfred and Fern (Marion) Baker.

Kim married Sharon Drain on June 22, 1961, and with her by his side embarked upon a 29 year career as a junior high science teacher at Roundup High School. He impacted countless students who can attest to 'Mr. Baker Stories', including science experiments of counting dandelions on the high school football field, 'I will see you at 3:33', and using a bunsen burner to heat up his daily lunch of chili. Kim had a unique sense of humor and a hearty laugh who always enjoyed visiting with former students. A master gardener, Kim was well known for his corn, potatoes, and cucumbers. Kim loved the outdoors and frequently floated the Yellowstone and Big Horn rivers.

A funeral mass will be held at Saint Benedict's Catholic Church in Roundup on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11 a.m.

A full obituary can be found at www.wierfuneralhome.com.