Kristina Louise Murray

Kristina Louise Murray was born to John Adams Murray and Ester Johansson Murray on Oct. 24, 1958 in Laramie, WY.

When Kristina was just seven years old the family relocated to Darwin, Australia. Then, returning to the states in 1968, the family settled in Billings.

Kristina dedicated much of her youth to her studies and to playing music. The voila and the mandolin were both passions of hers. At West High School she played in honor orchestra and graduated in 1976 with an academic scholarship to Wellesley. She attended Wellesley in MA for a time before returning to study at MSU-B to be closer to home. Later she also studied at Eastern Montana College.

In 1982, Kristina welcomed her first child, Diana. Then in 1998, she welcomed her second, a beautiful daughter, Clarissa and in 2001, a son, Jared. Kristina was fiercely proud of all her children and always pushed them to be their best.

Kristina loved spending time with her family outdoors. Camping, fishing, hiking in the mountains of both WY and MT were a favorite pastime of hers'.

Kristina's faith was never shaken and this faith only proved to grow stronger throughout her lifetime. Rarely could a conversation be had in her home that was not referred back to the Scripture.

On Sept. 7, 2021 in Billings, Kristina Louise Murray went to be home with her Heavenly Father.

She is proceeded in death by her baby brother, Eric, both grandmothers, Hulda and Una, her father, John, mother, Ester and grandson, Daniel.

She is survived by her sister, Sara, daughters, Diana and Clarissa, son, Jared, grandchildren, Erica, Gianna and Chance, and great grand daughter, Annabelle.

Service's will be held at Sunset Memorial Garden's Thursday Sept. 16th at 1 o'clock.