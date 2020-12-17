Menu
Kristine A. Eldeen
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020

Kristine A. Eldeen

Kristine A. Eldeen, 62 of Billings, passed away at home on Dec. 14, 2020, following a 2 year battle with cancer. Kris was born on Feb. 23, 1958 in Faulkton, SD, to Delbert and Fern (Peterson) Wild. She attended school in Faulkton and graduated from high school there in 1976.

Kris married Craig Eldeen in Redfield, SD in 1980 and they were blessed with three children; Heath, Bret, and Drew. She was a supportive mother and enjoyed following her three boys in all their endeavors, especially hunting.

Kris went on to receive a degree in Cardiac Ultrasound and Medical Assisting. She pursued that as a career later in life and worked in various healthcare positions for several years.

The list of Kris's hobbies is extensive. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and camping with her family. She was an excellent marksman and exceled in shooting competitions for many years. Kris was also quite crafty and she was skilled at knitting, crochet and any sort of craft presented to her. Her church was very important. Together, she and Craig were members at Rocky Mountain Community Church, where she participated in Bible Study and various woman's activities. She and Craig also served as Missionaries in Uganda for 7 years. The addition of grandchildren in Salt Lake City, Utah took them there for 5 years before returning to Billings in 2015.

Kristine is survived by her husband Craig Eldeen of Billings; sons Heath (Rachel) Eldeen of South Jordan, UT, Bret Eldeen of Billings; and Drew Eldeen of Maple Valley, WA; four grandchildren; and her sister Delett Dropers of Sioux Falls, SD. Kris was preceded in death by her parents; and step-brother Jim Wild.

Due to COVID restrictions, private memorial services will be held at Rocky Mountain Community Church. Cremation has taken place. Remembrances may be shared on Kris's tribute page at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 17, 2020.
So sorry to hear this. Kris was a strong woman and I was praying she would win over this terrible disease. God Bless you all! Her family was her passion.
Marlane Sorg
December 17, 2020
