Kylie Rae Larsen
2002 - 2021
BORN
2002
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
925 South 27th Street
Billings, MT

Kylie Rae Larsen

Kylie Rae Larsen returned to her Heavenly Father and sister Kamber following a tragic car accident in Billings, Montana on Feb. 19, 2021. Kylie is outgoing, spunky, and full of life. Her vivid personality will be greatly missed. Kylie was a 'right-fighter' and always rooted for the underdog. Her contagious smile and bright eyes were always a beam of light in a dark world.

She was born to her loving and devoted parents, Ethan and Jennifer Larsen, on Sept. 23, 2002, the second of eight children. She is survived by her sisters Tayler Larsen-Mickelson (Joey), Brooklen, and Reagan, as well as brothers, Max, Rustin, and Gage. Her grandparents Rich and Teri Larsen and Madeline Briscoe, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins also survive her. Her grandfather, Leonard Briscoe and sister Kamber, preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held Monday March 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the LDS Stake Center, 2929 Belvedere Billings, MT. Condolences may be shared with the family at smithfuneralchapels.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
LDS Stake Center
2929 Belvedere, Billings, MT
Smith Funeral Chapels - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She was a great cousin to me and I am going to miss her a lot.She was always there and funny and always loved the stuff that she did!I loved doing stuff with her and just having a cousin day with her
Sheridan
March 1, 2021
She was certainly a Christ-like person. People like Kylie make the world a better place to live in. I will try harder to be a right-fighter because of her example. Love you Kylie.
Chelisa Lantz
March 1, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My daughter Kirra Weber played volleyball with your daughter there freshman year. Every time I seen your daughter. She always had a smile and she always said hello
Julie Weber
March 1, 2021
On behalf of our family Cherrie and I would like to wish you our sincerest prayers for the loss of your beautiful daughter Kylie.
Sean Brady
March 1, 2021
