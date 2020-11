LaCree (Little) Small

Our precious mother LaCree (Little) Small, 91 of Billings, answered God's call to come home on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be held in Spring 2021.

Visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituaries to view the full obit and share photos and memories on LaCree's tribute wall.