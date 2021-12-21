Lance Jacob McKinnon

Lance Jacob McKinnon, 46 of Billings Montana died Dec. 2021. He was born August 10, 1975, in Billings Montana, His Parents Glen and Karen McKinnon were married in June 1985. He was the only son of their four children. Lance graduated from Jefferson High School in Boulder MT in 1993 and, MSU Billings 2009 with an Automotive Technology Degree.

His hobbies included Fishing hunting, snowmobiling, racing and building stuff for friends. Lance was preceded in death by his Grandparents Arden and Beatrice McKinnon and Cousin Erik McKinnon. He leaves behind his parents Glen and Karen McKinnon of Helena; Sister Jennifer Fehr of Helena; Sister, Kim Gililland (Sean) of Billings; Sister Kelley Gililland of Billings; Nephew, Alex Fehr of Helena, Nephew, Zeke Feist of Billings; Uncles Gary, Loren & Darrel McKinnon of Westby, and last but not least, his precious fur-babies Crown & Royal, Billings.

Please join us in a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. Come say your private goodbyes at 10:00am and the Celebration of Life to start at 1:00pm with reception to follow. Smith's West Funeral Chapel located at 304 34th St West Billings MT 59102.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Walleyes Unlimited.