Larry Edward Pinnow
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT

Larry Edward Pinnow

Larry Edward Pinnow, of Billings, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Larry was the son of Karl and Evelyn Pinnow, and was born on Sept. 20, 1948, in Miles City.

Larry was a Vietnam era Veteran of the Marine Corps, serving in the Philippines, where he worked on F4 Phantom Jets.

Following his honorable discharge, he ran his own water well drilling business, Pinnow Drilling, for 30 years. Larry also retired from the Billings Fire Department as a Battalion Chief after 32 years.

Survivors include his loving wife, Nancy Pinnow (Bonogofsky); his two sons, Lance Pinnow (Rebecca Pinnow) and Matthew Thomas (Jennifer Thomas); his brothers, Jack Pinnow and Dan Pinnow; and sisters Ellen Olson and Irene Sheldon. Larry was the proud grandfather of five beautiful granddaughters, Jessie Thomas, Tiffany Nolan (Zachary Nolan), Heather Bayer-Pinnow, Alexandra Pinnow, Gabriella Paterson and great-grandchildren Walker and Stevie Jo Nolan. His beloved daughter JoAnn Paterson (Pinnow) preceded him in death in 2015.

Larry was well-known for his infectious laugh that would fill the walls with joy and smiles. He enjoyed fishing with his family, and was always willing to go to a sci-fi or adventure movie. Tia, his loving yellow lab, was always by his side and was his loyal best friend. He will forever be remembered and missed by his loved ones.

Close friends and family are invited to attend graveside services at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, at Yellowstone National Cemetery, 55 Buffalo Trail Road, Laurel. A celebration of life is planned to follow from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Columbia Club, located at 2216 Grand Ave., Billings.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com

Semper Fi


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Columbia Club
2216 Grand Ave., Billings, MT
Mar
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Yellowstone National Cemetery
55 Buffalo Trail Road, Laurel, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
5 Entries
I'm beyond sorry for the loss of Larry. A laugh I'll never forget.
Shelley
March 14, 2021
I was shocked and saddened to see the passing of Larry. What a fun guy. Ted and I shared so many fun times with you guys. My heart is with you Nancy. God Bless
Marilyn Daines
March 10, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Larry was a good friend to me.
Kevin Roberts
March 10, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you. I'll always remember the great times we had. Please remember that I'm here for you.
Karen Day
March 9, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Karen McKinnon
March 9, 2021
