Larry Warren Amstutz, MD

Larry Warren Amstutz, MD, 69, passed away Nov. 27, 2020 at Billings Clinic Hospital due to complications of COVID-19. He was the widower of Roberta (Robbie) Amstutz.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas on Nov. 28, 1950 he was the proud son of Glen and Clara Amstutz. He graduated from medical school at The University of Oklahoma in Norman. After marriage and moving to Billings, he was employed at Billings Clinic as a psychiatrist since 1995.

He enjoyed movies, books, and Oklahoma football. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family and patients and his way of making everyone around him smile.

He is survived by his four children, Kristen Goodwin (Ryan Goodwin), Danielle Hannah, Mason William, Jessica Jae; sister Linda O'Keefe (Louisville, KY); nephews and nieces, Jonathan and Lisa O'Keefe (Louisville, KY); Joseph and Katie O'Keefe (Louisville, KY); and his granddaughter Brindley Amstutz (Billings, MT).

The family is grateful for the loving care and support throughout Billings: Billings Clinic ICU, Dr. Fran Argani, Arlen Guest, The Payton Family, and the Prescott Family.

Visitation will be from 12-7 p.m. at the Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street, on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Funeral services will be Friday, Dec. 4, at 11 am at Elevation Church, 711 4th Ave. N. Masks will be required. There will be a live streaming of the service on Facebook. Condolences for the family may be shared at: www.smithfuneralchapels.com.