Larry Wayne Oddy left his earthly home Tuesday, August 25,2020 peacefully reclining on the back deck, where he found tranquility during his days.

Larry was born in Sioux City, Iowa on May 3, 1945, to Ted and Dorothy Oddy. His family moved to Miles City, MT where Larry remained through the end of high school. At an early age, Larry developed a strong work ethic by helping his dad in his painting business. Not only was he a hard worker, Larry was also an amazing athlete who excelled in multiple sports. As a high school track athlete, he once entered eight events and went on to win first place in all eight events. As a Custer County High School senior, he was recruited by eight different colleges in multiple sports, and also received an offer to join the NY Yankees. After weighing his options, Larry chose to attend the University of Montana on a baseball scholarship.

Larry graduated from the University of Montana with an Accounting degree and went on to become an IRS field agent, moving with his wife and son to Eureka, California. His desire to move back to Montana was strong and he eventually transferred to the Billings office and ultimately landed in Bozeman.

Larry entered the private sector as a CPA with Holmes and Turner in Bozeman, where he quickly became a partner. Holmes and Turner became his professional home for the next 30 years. Larry loved working with his clients both big and small, while mentoring the next generation of accountants in his office.

In his free time, Larry loved golfing, bowling, fishing, and gardening. After tax season each year, he participated in the S.O.B (Stannebein, Oddy and Brinkman) Open where he enjoyed numerous trips to various golf destinations with his friends and family. When he wasn't golfing, Larry's favorite pastime was fishing, and he would choose that over almost anything else. In the winter, Larry could be found spending Tuesday nights at The Bowl in downtown Bozeman. When he was at home you would find him tending to his garden after a morning of watching Squawk Box to keep up on the stock market.

Larry's family and friends were incredibly important to him and they were blessed to spend time with him in his final days.

Larry could often be heard preaching the finer points of "nothing being free in life," but he proved otherwise with the heart, time, and love he gave so freely to those around him. Our Papa will be missed but we will carry on his legacy of quick laughter and his willingness to help others.

Larry is survived by wife, Diane; son, Chad (Cassie) Oddy; daughter, Loreen (Mike) Skinner; son, Jay Oddy (Hayley Clawson); stepdaughter, Jennifer (John) Handsaker; stepson, Ryan (Kelly) Kuntz; and 11 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Gary and Ted Oddy; and his sister, Lynelle (Harry) March. Larry was preceded in death by his parent's,Ted and Dorothy Oddy.

Services will be at Grace Bible Church in Bozeman at 2PM on Tuesday, September 1st with a reception immediately following at Riverside Country Club from 3-5 PM. We ask that all who attend wear masks and practice social distancing to keep everyone safe. The service will also be available via webcast at www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0NOGd8ANMY

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Family Promise of Gallatin Valley or to Peace Lutheran Church of Belgrade.

