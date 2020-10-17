Laura Michelle Gabaldon

Laura Michelle Gabaldon, 49, passed away Oct. 12, 2020 at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings. She was born Jan. 29, 1971 to Lenard Gabaldon and Anne Margoret Finley in La Jolla, CA.

Laura graduated from Montana State University Billings in 2008. She was an artist, a fashionista, a hopeless romantic, and Jesus lover, and a political activist.

Laura was preceded in death by her mother, Anne Finley; grandfather, Robert Preston; and father Lenard Gabaldon. She leaves behind her dog Charlie 'The Tuna' Brown, and her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m.. Saturday Oct. 17, 2020 at Pilgrim Congregational Church in Billings.

