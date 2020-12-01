Menu
Laura Mildred Harris

Laura Mildred (Janich) Harris

Laura Mildred (Janich) Harris, 93, of Billings, Montana, crossed over peacefully in the presence of her family here in Billings on Nov. 17, 2020. Born and raised in the Bull Mountains north of Billings, she was a friend to all and a wonderful and amazing person. Preceded in death by her husband Gerald Van Harris and her siblings, there is no doubt she is enjoying seeing them again. Those of us she left behind count our blessings and will miss her dearly. A 2021 remembrance will be planned. To view the full obituary and share condolences or a fond memory, please visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
