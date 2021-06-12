Menu
Lauretta Gibson Hermel
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation & Funeral Gallery
29 8th Street West
Billings, MT

Lauretta (Mabel) Gibson Hermel

Our beautiful Mom, Lauretta (Mabel) Gibson Hermel sadly left us on June 2, 2021 after a brief hospital stay.

Our Mom was the sweetest, most giving, funniest, positive, life giving person. She was loved by so many and has left a legacy far and wide. We all are going to miss her so much. We are so grateful for all our memories and for the wonderful Mom we had. She made the world a better place and has left a huge void in all of our lives.

A celebration of our Mom's life will be at Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Rd. on Friday June 18, at 1 PM. Please use the Broadwater access. Dessert reception to follow. Please feel free to dress in all the colors of the rainbow. Our Mom was a happy, colorful, bright light her entire life.

For those who cannot attend, a live stream will be available through at https://boxcast.tv/view/lauretta-hermel-memorial-c1bvssegktbt3bzqlmtr

For the FULL OBITUARY please visit Cremation and Funeral Gallery website at cfgbillings.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jun. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Faith Chapel
517 Shiloh Rd, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation & Funeral Gallery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathies Dotty, Kathy, Rick, Cindy and families. Your mom was one of the best. Still remember her beautiful laugh. She know rests in peace. Love you all, Joyce
Joyce Inchauspe
June 18, 2021
As I told Kathy recently, I was always so envious of having a young mom with long, beautiful hair! I thought she was so cool. And she was. She had a great laugh and such a positive attitude it seemed no matter what was going on. l will always picture her sitting at your kitchen table in Buffalo, usually with her sister, Vernus, if I stopped by after school. She was greatly loved and I know will be greatly missed.
Orlinda Lusher
June 17, 2021
