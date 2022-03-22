Menu
Laverne Dale Weenum
FUNERAL HOME
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
1001 Alderson Avenue
Billings, MT
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Mar, 26 2022
2:00p.m.
Ryegate Fire Hall
Laverne Dale Weenum

RYEGATE - Laverne Dale Weenum of Ryegate passed away after a long battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene "Dutch" Zeier Weenum; son Jarrod (Erin) Weenum and granddaughters Lincoln and Remco; daughter Heather (Erik) Gentry and grandsons Cael and Kai; mother Bea Haveman; mother-in-law Billie Zeier; siblings in his birthplace of Michigan; and many special nieces, nephews and friends.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Ryegate Fire Hall. Vern's full obituary can be found at www.michelottisawyers.com


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Ryegate Fire Hall
105 Kemp St., Ryegate, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Michelotti Sawyers Mortuary & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Dutch and kids..My most sincere condolences for your family. I can't be there but my thoughts and prayers are there.
Carson Schaff
Friend
March 23, 2022
To a great human being. You will be missed. Much love!
Keith Sims
Friend
March 22, 2022
