LaVetta Jacobsen Bradford

LaVetta Jacobsen Bradford passed away peacefully on Aug. 26, 2020, at St. John's Langemo cottage. She was born on March 11, 1930, to Jacob and Sylvia Jacobsen in Scobey. She grew up on the family farm 11 miles south of Scobey. LaVetta attended school in Scobey and graduated from Scobey High School.

She attended Eastern Montana College in Billings. In September 1950, she married John Bradford. LaVetta and John had three children. LaVetta and John raised Tracy, Dane and Tom in Billings. After the children were grown, they moved to their home outside of Red Lodge and eventually split their time between Red Lodge and Sierra Vista, Arizona.

LaVetta was an avid hiker with the Red Lodge hiking group for many years. She loved dogs. She was an avid fan of all her grandson's sports activities.

LaVetta was predeceased by her parents and her husband of 60 years. She is survived by her sister, Betty Ashland; and her brother, Jay Jacobsen; as well as her children Tracy Brekke (Dave), Dane Bradford (Sandy) and Tom Bradford (Carol); and four grandsons, Tom and Alex Brekke, and Jens and Jake Bradford.

LaVetta's family would like to say how much they appreciate the St. John's staff and especially the group at the Langemo cottage for the wonderful care they have provided for the last several years. As well, we would like to thank the Hospice volunteers that provided the vigil for mom.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in LaVetta's name to The St. John's United Foundation and the Billings Humane Society.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.