Lawrence Raymond Brunmeier

Lawrence Raymond Brunmeier, 92 of Billings went to be with our Lord Jesus on Feb. 24, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Ida Brunmeier; life-long partner Beverly Corneau; sisters Delma (Bob) Nagel, Betty (Ray) Reed, Vera (Joe) Reichert, and Shirley (Gary) Whitney.

Survivors include his sister Pearl Fox of Orland, CA; daughters Kathleen (Bill) Larson of Iron Mountain MI and Carol (Buck) Kimmell of Worden, MT; son Larry R. Brunmeier Sr. of Billings; step-daughters Barbara Hinther of Idaho, Jean (Dana) Warner of Billings, and Laurie McKettrick (Dave Klatt) of Billings; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Lawrence 'Grandpa' is loved by all and will be missed by many. RIP dear Dad. Private family services are pending. A full obituary is available online at www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 7, 2021.
Carol & Larry, I am so sorry for your loss.I knew Larry & Bev from our school bus driving days. He taught me how to trim my pine trees and was good at repairing my TV. Larry was a nice man. He will be missed.
Karen Lagge
March 11, 2021
