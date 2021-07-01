Menu
Billings Gazette
Lela Mae Eide
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation & Funeral Gallery
29 8th Street West
Billings, MT

Lela Mae (Hershberger) Eide

Lela Mae (Hershberger) Eide was born April 29, 1933, in Roberts, Montana. She was the sixth of seven children born to James Blaine and Lela Mae Hershberger. Although she grew up during the height of the Great Depression she had a wonderful childhood in a lovely family.

After graduating from high school she moved from Roberts to Billings to attend Business School. In the summer of 1953, at the age of 20, she was introduced to Don Eide by mutual friends. It was a match made in heaven; they were married on Oct. 18, 1953, in Roberts. They had seven children, there are 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Don and Lee were married for fifty-nine years until Don's death in July of 2012.

Anyone who had the privilege to know Lee Eide would tell you she was a joy to be around. She was extremely intelligent and blessed with an extraordinary memory. She was a delightful conversationalist and a superb listener. She loved to dance, she loved to read, and most of all she loved children.

She also loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. The person who made her laugh the most was Don. They had a spectacular life together and are no reunited in heaven.

She was a beautiful spirit, she was deeply religious, she was incredibly strong in faith and life. Spending time with her was a blessing, being one of her children was the greatest gift God could bestow.

A memorial service will be held at The Park City Baptist Church 11 a.m. July 16, 2021. If you would like to send condolences to the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
16
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
The Park City Baptist Church
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation & Funeral Gallery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just heard of your passing, I want your entire family to know I'm truly sorry,you were like my 2nd mother when I was growing up across the street,Kirk was one of my best friends and we were always at the house either watching football or eating your great brownies., I love you Mrs Eide RIP.
Travis Smith
Friend
October 20, 2021
Please except our condolences on the loss of Lela Mae Eide. It is very hard to loose someone so dear to the heart, but know her love for you will never fade.
Kirk & Randa Schroeder
Other
July 3, 2021
I have wonderful memories of Mrs. Eide and the entire Eide family. Growing up in Park City the Eide family was my second family. For many years Mrs. Eide's oldest son was my best friend. I spent many, many hours at the Eide residence. Mrs. Eide was always so welcoming and treated me as one of her own. I will always remember her as a kind, caring, and loving person with a beautiful smile and wonderful laugh. She was special.
Dean Snow
Family
July 3, 2021
