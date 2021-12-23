Menu
Leon Dean Smith
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021

Leon Dean Smith

Leon Dean Smith was a caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He left this world on Dec. 3, 2021 at age 95 having lived a life full of love and service.

He was born to George and Vera Smith on Oct. 3, 1926 in Cleveland, Idaho. After graduating from high school, Leon joined the Army Air Corp at the end of World War II and spent 3 years flying in the Aleutian Chain. Upon returning home to Idaho he met the love of his life, Yvonne Nicholls, and they married shortly thereafter. Together, they had three children: Brad, Rhean, and Barry.

Leon loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman, as well as an accomplished marksman. He was meticulous in nature and that was evident in everything he did. He worked for Mountain Bell as a telephone repairman for 40 years and spent many hours in blizzard-like conditions ascending telephone polls in the dead of night to ensure that the people of Idaho had service. His work ethic was unsurpassed. He served faithfully in his church for over 70 years, giving special attention to the widows and elderly. Leon loved people and had a gift for turning a phrase. He was known for his captivating and colorful storytelling.

Leon is survived by his wife (Yvonne Nicholls Smith), his three children (Brad Smith, Rhean Harris, and Barry Smith), nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.


Published by Billings Gazette from Dec. 23, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
I am sorry for the loss of such a great man, truly a great friend. I really enjoyed being around him, both at work and hunting with him and Barry, many great memories! I have missed being able to stop by the home in I.F. to visit. Our prayers are with you and your family, Yvonne.
Brent Howard
Friend
January 16, 2022
So sad to hear of Uncle Buds passing. I have always loved to be around all of Mom's brothers. Uncle Bud was always so gracious. Love you Aunt Yvonne and family. We would love to get together sometime.
Cheri Nelson Steele
Family
December 30, 2021
