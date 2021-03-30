Menu
Leonard E. Yost
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021

Leonard E. Yost

Leonard E. Yost, 81, passed away from congestive heart failure on March 21, 2021, in Lander WY. He was born in Billings on May 9, 1939, to Leonard and Elizabeth Yost. He graduated from Billings Senior High and then earned a degree in architecture from Montana State University. Leonard married his wife, Dolores on Sept. 10, 1960. They moved to Wyoming and in 1973 to Lander where they raised their three children and enjoyed sixty years of marriage.

Leonard is survived by his wife Dolores of Lander, his children Craig (Rose) of Parker, CO; Todd (Mary Jo) of Laramie, WY; Lenette (Mike) Schnee of Cody, WY, and sister Joan Gernant of Albuquerque, NM. He is also survived by his six grandchildren. Leonard was proceeded in death by his parents, two sisters and one grandson. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 30, 2021.
Dear Dolores and family. My sincere condolences during this sad time. I will always remember with fondness the thirteen years I worked with Leonard at Wind River Insurance. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. In Christ. Glenlyn and Shelby
Glenlyn and Shelby Speyer
March 18, 2022
Thinking of you all during this time. I will fondly remember him teasing me about giving him enough time to shine his boots for special events I may invite him too. His love of the pipe...I will always remember that, and how the smell of tobacco was like his after shave. will miss you uncle Leonard!!
Valerie Rowlison
March 30, 2021
Delores and family, I am so sorry to hear of Leonard's passing, he was always so nice to everyone around. May he RIP.
Connie Shively HIme
March 30, 2021
