Les Leeray Kutzler
Les Leeray Kutzler

Les Leeray Kutzler of Billings passed away on Sept. 5, 2021, surrounded by family.

Les was born on Oct. 17, 1948, in Glendive, to Les and Daisy Kutzler. He joined the U.S. Marines at age 17 and served two tours in Vietnam. He married Diana Hein in 1971. He drove bus for Billings MET Transit until he retired in 2008.

He is survived by his wife, Diana; son John; daughter-in-law Darcy; granddaughters Kylee, Kacee and Shae; and great-grandson Kashton.

Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.


Published by Billings Gazette on Sep. 13, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was searching for someone in obituaries when I came across the one for Les. We are so very sorry for your loss. It was always a joy to see you, Diana, and Les whenever we would meet occasionally at a store or wherever. May God grant you and your family peace and strength in your time of need.
Dale and Donna Jennison
September 15, 2021
