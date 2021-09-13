Les Leeray Kutzler

Les Leeray Kutzler of Billings passed away on Sept. 5, 2021, surrounded by family.

Les was born on Oct. 17, 1948, in Glendive, to Les and Daisy Kutzler. He joined the U.S. Marines at age 17 and served two tours in Vietnam. He married Diana Hein in 1971. He drove bus for Billings MET Transit until he retired in 2008.

He is survived by his wife, Diana; son John; daughter-in-law Darcy; granddaughters Kylee, Kacee and Shae; and great-grandson Kashton.

