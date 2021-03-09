Menu
Lester Vogele
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dahl Funeral Chapels - Billings
10 Yellowstone Avenue
Billings, MT

Lester Vogele

Lester Arnold Vogele, 82, of Billings passed away March 3, 2021, unexpectedly due to illness. He was born Dec. 25, 1938 to Philip G. and Ida Vogele in Glendive, Montana.

He is survived by his wife of forty two years Agnes R. Vogele, his children David (Jeanne) Vogele, Keith Vogele, Cheryl Edwards, seven step children and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Lester and Agnes were married August 13, 1978 and they had many happy years together. Lester retired from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Company in Dec. 2000 after 46 years of loyal service.

Les was an active member of St. Bernard's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com


Published by Billings Gazette on Mar. 9, 2021.
We are so sorry for your loss. Praying you feel peace and comfort during this difficult time. May God bless you.
Kurt and Cathy Hilliard
March 9, 2021
I knew Lester and Agnes through St. Bernards. Lester brought Agnes to Mass every Saturday evening. He was such a caring man always guiding Agnes to be where she needed to be. I admired that in him. I am sorry for your loss.
Beth Krkosa
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results