Lew Baxter Hines

BILLINGS - Lew Baxter Hines, 90, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2022, at his home in Billings. He was a lifelong resident in Billings.

He was welcomed into this world by T. Sewell Hines, Sr. and Louise Blackford on May 2, 1931. He graduated from Billings Senior High in 1949 and went to college at Whitman University. He joined the Air Force in 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1955 and later finished college at the University of Montana, earning a BS in Business. He followed his father Sewell into the family business. Brothers Gary and Tom joined Hines Motor Supply later and the three brothers, along with their father, ran the business until its sale in 1997. He was a member of the board of directors at Billings Clinic, past President of the Optimist Club of Billings and served on the Advisory Board of AC Spark Plug Division of General Motors.

Lew was preceded in death by his parents and wife Grace E. Hines (Thompson). He is survived by his three children, Cheryl, Craig and Chris; brothers Gary and Tom; two grandchildren, Cale Hines and Carson Cote; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 1 pm Thursday, April 21, American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Ave., with interment in Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.